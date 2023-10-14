New Years Day Share Video Game-Style 'Vampyre' Music Video

New Years Day have premiered a brand new video game-style music video for their brand new single "Vampyre". According to the official announcement, the ferocious single - a message of strength and resilience in the face of those who would drain you of both - was released late last month, marking New Years Day's first new music since 2022's "Hurts Like Hell". Stay tuned for more coming soon.

On the new music video, the band shares: "'Vampyre' possesses a grandiose quality, as if it were the score for an intense battle sequence in a majestic vampire film. This has always been my vision - a blend of Underworld and Blade! To bring this concept to life, we enlisted the remarkable talents of Matteo Santoro, a visionary in the realm of cinematic CGI. Together, we crafted the most monumental music video ever created by New Years Day. The underlying theme of the song is that the vampyre we confront symbolizes a narcissistic monster in our lives. Accordingly, the video mirrors this notion as I valiantly combat colossal vampyre creatures in order to liberate myself from their tyrannical grip. Ultimately, I emerged triumphant."

Fans can look forward to seeing the new song live this fall as New Years Day hits the road in the US. They'll be joining In This Moment and Ice Nine Kills on the Kiss of Death Tour, kicking off November 3rd in Gary, IN. Additional stops include: Kansas City, Milwaukee, Orlando, Atlanta, New York City, D.C., and more.

