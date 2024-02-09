New Years Day Stream 'Half Black Heart'

New Years Day have released their brand new single "Half Black Heart", the title track from their forthcoming 5th studio album, which will be released on March 1st.
Vocalist Ash Costello said of the song, "'Half Black Heart' is my anthem. The concept behind it is simple yet powerful - no one is purely one thing. Nobody is so flawless that they have the right to pass judgment on someone else's flaws. We all exist as a mix of good and bad, innocence and guilt, a bit angelic and a bit devilish.
"The message is rooted in the idea that "he who is without sin can cast the first stone," meaning that no one is in a position to judge because everyone makes mistakes. I don't believe in the idea of a flawless human being, and this song is my way of addressing those who may expect perfection from me. Essentially, it's a declaration that neither I nor anyone else will ever be perfect."
