Foo Fighters Announce Everything or Nothing at All Stadium Tour

The Foo Fighters have announced that they will be launching a stadium trek next summer called the Everything or Nothing at All Tour in support of their latest studio album, "But Here We Are".

The 12-date trek will visit 10 stadiums next summer with support on the various dates will come from Pretenders, The Hives, Mammoth WVH, Amyl and The Sniffers, Alex G and L7.

They will kick things off on July 17th in New York City at Citi Field and will wrap up the trek on August 18th at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, with stops in Boston, Hershey, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Portland in between.

General on sale for tickets begins Friday, October 6 at 10am local time. According to the announcement: Foo Fighters wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. For fans who purchase tickets for the EVERYTHING OR NOTHING AT ALL TOUR and can't attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid using a face value ticket exchange, including Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange. Please note, tickets are mobile only and restricted from transfer. This applies to all shows except those in New York and Colorado where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. A valid U.S. bank account or debit card is required to sell tickets on the Face Value Exchange. More information on how the Ticketmaster Exchange works here



FOO FIGHTERS

U.S. STADIUM DATES 2024

Wednesday, July 17 - New York NY - Citi Field *

Friday, July 19 - New York NY - Citi Field #

Sunday, July 21 - Boston MA - Fenway Park #

Tuesday, July 23 - Hershey PA - Hersheypark Stadium #

Thursday, July 25 - Cincinnati OH - Great American Ballpark *

Sunday, July 28 - Minneapolis MN - Target Field **

Saturday, August 3 - Denver CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

Wednesday, August 7 - San Diego CA - Petco Park $

Friday, August 9 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium #

Sunday, August 11 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium %

Thursday, August 16 - Portland OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Saturday, August 18 - Seattle WA - T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH Support

** Pretenders & L7 Support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers Support

$ The Hives & Alex G Support

% Pretenders & Alex G Support

Related Stories

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast

Wolfgang Van Halen Unplugs For Foo Fighters Classic

Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album

More Foo Fighters News