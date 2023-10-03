KISS Rock 2023 Australian Football League Grand Final

(hennemusic) KISS performed as part of the pre-game entertainment at the 2023 Australian Football League Grand Final in Melbourne on September 30, and the league is streaming video of the group's full performance.
The band delivered a three-song mini-set before more than 100,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they played "I Was Made for Lovin' You", "Shout It Out Loud" and "Rock and Roll All Nite."
According to Sky News, KISS were a late inclusion to the AFL's biggest day after Crowded House pulled out just under two months out from the event. "AMAZING time in Melbourne!!," says the band. "What an honour! Thank You, AFL!"
KISS will perform their last Australian concert in Sydney on October 7, after which they'll play a show in Dubai, UAE and then begin a final North American series of The End Of The Road farewell tour, which will bring their live career to an end at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2.
Watch KISS perform prior to the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne here.
Alice Cooper Not Following KISS and Aerosmith Into Retirement
VRSTY Say 'F U Forever' With New Video
Nicole Witt Recruits John Paul White For 'Kiss'
KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer- Staind Tops Rock Chart- The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn'- KISS- more
Foo Fighters Announce Everything or Nothing at All Stadium Tour- Rush Legend Geddy Lee Announces My Effin' Life In Conversation Tour- more
Morgan Evans Shares Recap of Blockbuster Australian Tour- Thomas Rhett Wraps Up HOME TEAM 23 Tour In Nashville- more
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer
Rolling Stones' Classic 'Mother's Little Helper' Given Punk Makeover
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Livestreaming Tonight's Concert
Steely Dan's 'Gaucho' Returning To Vinyl
Mondo Generator Unleash 'Rubber Room'
The Hu Get Animated For 'Sell The World' Video
Little Feat Highwire Act In St. Louis Coming To Blu-Ray
Gwar Announce Scumdogs XXX Live Screenings