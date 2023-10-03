KISS Rock 2023 Australian Football League Grand Final

(hennemusic) KISS performed as part of the pre-game entertainment at the 2023 Australian Football League Grand Final in Melbourne on September 30, and the league is streaming video of the group's full performance.

The band delivered a three-song mini-set before more than 100,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where they played "I Was Made for Lovin' You", "Shout It Out Loud" and "Rock and Roll All Nite."

According to Sky News, KISS were a late inclusion to the AFL's biggest day after Crowded House pulled out just under two months out from the event. "AMAZING time in Melbourne!!," says the band. "What an honour! Thank You, AFL!"

KISS will perform their last Australian concert in Sydney on October 7, after which they'll play a show in Dubai, UAE and then begin a final North American series of The End Of The Road farewell tour, which will bring their live career to an end at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 2.

Watch KISS perform prior to the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne here.

