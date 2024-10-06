.

10-06-2024
KISS Launch New Halloween Collection

Asides from being the Kings Of The Nighttime World, KISS are the Kings of Merch and as such they have just announced a brand new collection for Halloween 2024.

They shared, "It's ALIVE! Shop the all-new KISS Halloween Collection. T-Shirts, hoodies, masks, and more! Become a creature of the night this Halloween with the limited-edition NEW glow in the dark t-shirt and hoodie. Plus add to your collection with a new LIMITED EDITION Halloween poster!"

Among the special releases are a limited edition "counjuring bats green glow in the dark" t-sh*t, a "Demon Winged Zip-Up Hoodie", "Glow In The Dark Hotter Than Hell Skulls Hoodie", four "KISS X Trick Or Treat Studios" masks featuring each band member character and more. Check out the collection here

