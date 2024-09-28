KISS Releasing $940 'Destroyer' 45th Anniversary Box Set

KISS have announced that they will be releasing a limited edition 45th anniversary super deluxe box set of their acclaimed 1976 "Destroyer" album on October 2nd that is priced at $940.48.
Here is the product description from KISS Online Shop: This bundle includes: Destroyer 45th Anniversary 6LP Super Deluxe Premium Color LP (Limited-Edition) + Destroyer Track List T-Shirt
Destroyer 45th Super Deluxe annihilates your senses with 6 LPs pressed on white vinyl with red & yellow splatter, a first-ever Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Blu-ray Audio disc mixed by Steven Wilson, 68-page hardcover book with unreleased photos & extensive liner notes. Featuring 73 total tracks, DESTROYER has been newly remastered in 2021 at Abbey Road Mastering Studios. Bonus audio includes the brand new "Beth (Acoustic Mix)," loads of single edits, demos, early versions & outtakes like "Ain't None Of Your Business" plus the 5/22/76 L'Olympia in Paris concert. A wealth of exclusive collectibles include...
Replica 1976 KISS Army Kit complete with the original folder and following items:
KISS Army newsletter Volume 1 - No 2 announcing Destroyer
Two 8×10 Destroyer Press Photos
Discography Sheet
Gene, Paul, Ace & Peter Bio Sheet
KISS Army Member Certificate
KISS Army Membership Card
Bonus items not originally in the KISS Army Kit include that will be featured in it:
KISS Iron-on
KISS Army Sticker
"Detroit Rock City" Bumper Sticker
Destroyer Cover Sticker
KISS on Westminster Bridge UK Poster - 11×17
4 brand new 8×10 Band Member Photos
Destroyer Foil Flyer
Destroyer Canadian Flyer
Four Band Member Trading Cards
Even more kollectibles:
KISS Over New York Skyline Poster - 16×24
KISS Halloween 1976 Concert Poster - 16×24
Two Destroyer Tour Stage Blueprints on Transparent Vellum
Destroyer 1976 Replica Tour Program
Gotham Rock City News Volume 1 Newspaper - A Track-By-Track Interview
Hardcover Book
68-pages Overflowing with unreleased photos, imagery, and the most detailed retrospective on the writing, production, tours and promotional stories for Destroyer.
Destroyer, the fourth studio album by KISS, came out on March 15, 1976. This t-shirt features a play on the album artwork on the front with the track list printed on the back.
100% ring-spun cotton
Garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home.
Soft ring-spun cotton fabric with 100% cotton threads
Relaxed fit
Topstitched, classic width, rib collar
Shoulder to shoulder twill tape
Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
