Eagles Add New Dates To Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

(Live Nation) The Eagles have added "The California Concerts" to the band's "Long Goodbye" tour in 2024 at the iconic Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6, marking the ten-year anniversary of the six Eagles' concerts in January 2014 that reopened the reimagined Forum after its magnificent $100 million renovation, and quickly transformed the building into once again being the premiere Los Angeles concert venue.
The presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 AM PDT and runs through to the end of the business day on Thursday, Oct 12. General ticket on-sale starts Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 AM PDT.
For the first time, Eagles fans traveling to Los Angeles will be able to purchase curated travel packages that include tickets and hotel accommodations. Packages will be available for purchase beginning Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 AM PDT. Learn more at ticketmaster.com.
The Eagles' long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining these historic shows and commemorating their own 50+ year career.
During the "Long Goodbye," the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey - will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.
"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.
"With love and gratitude,
"The Eagles"
Along with Los Angeles being the band's hometown, the Eagles have a special relationship with the Forum that dates to the 1970's. After performing at the Los Angeles Forum in July 1975 during its One of These Nights tour, the band added three additional shows in October 1976 and recorded the three-night stand. The result was the ten-song, LIVE AT THE FORUM '76 album, which was released just prior to the release of Hotel California. LIVE AT THE FORUM '76 captures some of the very first live performances of "Hotel California" and "New Kid In Town."
The "Long Goodbye" tour is proudly presented by Live Nation.
"LONG GOODBYE" TOUR DATES:
Thursday, September 7 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, September 8 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Monday, September 11 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wednesday, September 13 Boston, MA TD Garden
Saturday, September 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Sunday, September 17 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wednesday, September 2 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Thursday, October 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Friday October 6 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Monday, October 9 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tuesday, October 10 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Friday, October 13 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, October 15 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, October 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Thursday, November 2 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Saturday, November 4 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tuesday, November 7 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Thursday, November 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Tuesday, November 14 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Friday, November 17 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, November 18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Friday, January 5 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Saturday, January 6 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Eagles Departure Was 'Blessing In Disguise' For Don Felder
Joe Walsh Recruits Jeff Lynne's ELO, The War On Drugs, More For VetsAid 2023
The Frst Teams With Eagles of Death Metal For 'Murderabilia'
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77
Eagles Add New Dates To Long Goodbye Farewell Tour- Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'- more
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer- Staind Tops Rock Chart- The Gaslight Anthem Deliver 'Autumn'- KISS- more
Morgan Evans Shares Recap of Blockbuster Australian Tour- Thomas Rhett Wraps Up HOME TEAM 23 Tour In Nashville- more
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival
William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited
On The Record: Vandals- The Abbey
Classics: U2's Zooropa (30 years)
Eagles Add New Dates To Long Goodbye Farewell Tour
Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'
Betraying The Martyrs Announce Break Up With Final Video
Blue Oyster Cult Announce '50th Anniversary Live - First Night' Album
Unreleased Gram Parsons Live LP Being Released For Record Store Day
Rudy Sarzo Reflects On Working With Randy Rhoads
TesseracT Share 'Echoes' Visualizer
Better Lovers Announce First Annual BLissmass Show