Metallica Reissuing First Five Albums On Colored Vinyl

Metallica has announced that they will be reissuing their first five album internationally on colored vinyl beginning next in month in various markets around the world.

The reissues will include 1983's "Kill 'Em All", 1984's "Ride The Lightning", 1986's "Master Of Puppets", 1988's "...And Justice For All" and 1991's self-titled, a.k.a. "The Black Album.

The band had this to say, "If this series of colored vinyl looks familiar to you, that's because it was previously available in the United States through a collaboration with Walmart in January 2021. At long last, our first five albums in beautiful colored pressings are making their way to international stores!"

"Kill 'Em All" (release date: November 3): Pressed on 180g "Jump In The Fire Engine Red" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2016 remastered audio.

"Ride The Lightning" (release date: December 1): Pressed on 180g "Electric Blue" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2016 remastered audio.

"Master Of Puppets" (release date: January 5, 2024): Pressed on 180g "Battery Brick" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2017 remastered audio.

"...And Justice For All" (release date: February 2, 2024): 2LP pressed on 180g "Dyers Green" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2018 remastered audio.



"Metallica" (release date: March 1, 2024): 2LP pressed on 180g "Some Blacker Marbled" limited-edition colored vinyl, it features the 2021 remastered audio.

Find more details and links to various pre-orders here.

