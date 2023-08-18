Plain White T's Share New Single 'Would You Even'

(Atom Splitter) Plain White T's are back with their latest single "Would You Even," out now. Leaning back into their pop-punk roots, Plain White T's treat fans to a new sonic bop - fit with an undeniably catchy chorus and diary-honest lyrics. Known for their charming melodies and punk-centric guitar tones, "Would You Even" once again boasts the band's ability to write memorable hooks and intoxicating hits. Fans can hear this latest single, along with "Spaghetti Tattoo" and "Happy," on all streaming platforms today.

"I always have this fear, when I'm creating something that I really love, that what if I die, and these songs I'm writing and pouring my heart into will just be stuck on my iPhone forever," says Higgenson. "Never to be heard. Never to even get the chance to be hits. That's the basis of 'Would You Even.'

"I was dating someone and I would drive home super late sometimes after hanging out with them, and then the next morning, I would think about how tired I was, and how stupid and dangerous that was. And that led me to the question, 'Was this person even worth the risk? Would she do the same for me?'"

