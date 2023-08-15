Event poster

SUM 41, Bowling For Soup, Plain White Ts Lead Strange 80s Lineup

(BPM) Charity Bomb and Unite The United Foundation are thrilled to announce Strange 80s, an upcoming benefit concert and bowling tournament set to kick off When We Were Young Weekend as the place to be on Friday, October 20th at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. Coming off last year's sold out event, this year's Strange 80s promises to be even bigger. Attendees can expect a rotating cast of musicians performing the anthems of the 80s, in addition to headline sets from SUM 41, Bowling For Soup, Plain White Ts, and Your Broken Hero.



Other appearances will include: Cassadee Pope, Lilith Czar, Monique Powell (Save Ferris), Chris DeMakes & Roger Lima (Less Than Jake), and Emmyn Calleiro (Games We Play). Sponsors include: LiveNation, Beatbox Beverages, Vans, idobi Radio, Emo's Not Dead, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Sound Talent Group, Hopeless Records, Happy 2B Alive, Epitaph Records, The Punk Rock Museum, Big Noise Music Group, and Ernie Ball.



Charity Bomb founder Matthew Leone shares: "Strange 80s is a one-of-a-kind fundraising event, uniting musicians & music industry vets to help children grow mental muscle in the wake of disrupted schooling, lockdowns & suspended extracurriculars."



Tickets to this charity event are extremely limited and expected to sell out, with general on sale set to begin this Friday, August 18th at 10am PT, here . Attendees will be able to enjoy a full concert experience, in addition to watching the Unite The United Foundation Bowling Tournament. In between performances they can also look forward to playing Emo Millionaire, hosted by Gunz of The Gunz Show, for a chance to win prizes like signed drum heads, Emo's Not Dead gift certificates, and more.



Many artists from When We Were Young Festival are expected to be in attendance, either performing, bowling with friends, or mingling and catching up with friends. All proceeds will be split between Charity Bomb and MusiCares, providing children with EQ education as well as supporting musicians in need.

Related Stories

The Offspring Recruit Sum 41 and Simple Plan For North American Tour

Sum 41 and Simple Plan Announce Blame Canada Tour Of The U.S.

Sum 41's Frank Zummo Teams With Grabbitz For 'On My Mind'

Sum 41 Cancel Show After Explosive Device Detonated Outside Venue

More SUM 41 News