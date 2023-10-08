Blacklite District Announces Second Wave Of XL Tour

(TAG) South Dakota-based alternative rock artist Kyle Pfeiffer, better known as Blacklite District, has announced the second wave of his XL TOUR! Launching November 3rd at Beach House in Omaha, NE, the tour will wind through the Midwest before wrapping up November 12th at Lefty's in Des Moines, IA.
Kyle shared, "I am beyond excited to kick off the second leg of The XL Tour! It seriously blows my mind to see all of these young kids coming out and experiencing their first rock show, and it's even cooler to see the parents that have become fans as well.
"It's not a Disney show by any means, but it's definitely an event the whole family can attend. It's rock and roll for the digital generation, and I'm confident we will deliver nights to remember on this tour!"
11/03 @ Beach House - Omaha, NE
11/05 @ The Wave - Wichita, KS
11/07 @ Twisted Spoke - Pekin, IL
11/08 @ The Canopy Club - Urbana, IL
11/09 @ Studio 301 - Portage, WI
11/10 @ WC Social Club - Chicago, IL
11/11 @ Smokestack - Dubuque, IA
11/12 @ Lefty's - Des Moines, IA
