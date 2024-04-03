Blacklite District Bringing Gaming And Music Worlds Together With 'You Can Do Better'

(FTW) Kyle Pfeiffer aka Blacklite District is back at music-making with renewed vigor, promising an authentic experience for both new and returning listeners. The band's new album "You Can Do Better" will be released on May 3, 2024.

The video for his most recent single, "I Try Today" was made in collaboration with Youtube creator, Rainimator. Blacklite District's recent Minecraft music video collaboration with YouTube star Rainimator for "I Try Today" has done over 850k views in its first 10 days of release. The visualizer from his most recent single "You Can Do Better" has 10k views in the first 3 days.

Blacklite District first broke onto the rock scene with hits like 2014's "With Me Now", and 2018's "Cold As Ice", led by massive airplay at SiriusXM Octane. Tracks like "Falling" and "Wishing Dead" continued to captivate audiences, showcasing his evolution as an artist.

An avid collector of Pokémon cards and a Minecraft enthusiast himself, Kyle discovered a unique channel through which he could connect with his audience: gaming. Collaborating with Minecraft content creators, he unleashed creative music videos, propelling him to fame with the 2018 hit "Cold As Ice." The track amassed over 100 million streams and peaked at number 35 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart.

This fusion of gaming culture with his music transformed his live performances into vibrant festivals, where gaming, meet-and-greets, and music seamlessly intertwined. His forthcoming RED CARPET Tour will be the perfect combination of all he has learned. Get tickets and details here: https://ffm.live/ak19

May 2 - Madison, WI

May 3 - Chicago, IL (Album Release Show)

May 4 - Indianapolis, IN

May 5 - Cleveland, OH

May 8 - Philadelphia, PA

May 9 - New York, NY

May 10 - Washington, DC

May 11 - Roanoke, VA

May 14 - Atlanta, GA

May 15 - Nashville, TN

May 16 - Jefferson City, MO

May 17 - Rock Island, IL

May 18 - Minneapolis, MN

Related Stories

Blacklite District Announces Second Wave Of XL Tour

Blacklite District Shares 'Just So You Know XL'

Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'

Blacklite District Delivers 'The Struggle XL'

News > Blacklite District