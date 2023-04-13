Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'

Blacklite District (Kyle Pfeiffer) recently released the new XL version of the 2016 hit single, "The Struggle" and today we are excited to premiere the music video for the revamped track.

"The Struggle XL" finds Blacklite District once again teaming up with multi-platinum producer Brett Hestla to create a brand-new elevated version of the mental health anthem that originally enjoyed over 10 million Spotify streams, 1.3 Million official video views, and over 53 Million views on the viral Minecraft-themed video.

Mastermind Kyle Pfeiffer had this to say about the new visual, "I'm so excited to share the new video for The Struggle XL! It's been so exciting releasing these XL versions and seeing the fans engage. It still blows my mind the passion of the Blacklite District fanbase.

"These songs mean something to these kids and that's more than I could ever ask for. As usual, my friend Clinton Cunanan made us all look like a million bucks and gave the song a visual life."

This new version of the song was inspired by a letter that Blacklite District received from a fan. . "A few months ago, I received a fan letter...he wrote me the most personal letter about how 'The Struggle' had literally saved his life," said Blacklite District. "I wrote this song from the darkest depths of my own life, and to see it shine through and make a real impact is more than I could ever ask for.

"That's why I knew I had to take this track into the studio. I think it has new life because of my drummer Graham Spillman and guitarist Justin Sundlin. The energy these guys brought into the studio was something I haven't felt in a long time."

According to the single's announcement, drawing from his own personal experiences of addiction and mental health, Blacklite District has specifically released "The Struggle XL" to continue directing attention to the importance of support from family and friends and to show his fans what it takes to overcome difficult times. Blacklite District puts an emphasis on sobriety and mental health and recognizes how his path from addiction has shaped his career today. He hopes that the release of "The Struggle XL" will continue to motivate listeners to push through their struggles.

Check out the video below:

