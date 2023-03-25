100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

(Studio Brussel) One year after the sudden passing of Taylor Hawkins, Studio Brussel pays tribute to Foo Fighters' iconic drummer with a unique version of 'My Hero', performed by 100 drummers and Belgian rock band Black Box Revelation, live at Sportpaleis Antwerp. The last venue in Belgium where Taylor Hawkins played with Foo Fighters before his passing.
Black Box Revelation shared: On March 25, 2022, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away completely unexpectedly on the band's South American tour. His death caused a wave of disbelief and sorrow, which we continue to feel to this day. In addition to being a fantastic drummer, Taylor Hawkins was a crowd favorite: his close friendship with Dave Grohl and great love for Queen made for unforgettable moments on stage.
We haven't forgotten those memories. To celebrate his legacy, we recorded a cover of 'My Hero' together with 100 drummers and Black Box Revelation. A special moment for Black Box Revelation: "He was the best rock drummer of these times. Honoring him in this way is therefore an unforgettable experience."
'My Hero' grew into the anthem with which fans worldwide commemorate their hero after the death of Taylor Hawkins. During the Taylor Hawkins Tribute in London, Shane Hawkins, Taylor's son, took his father's place behind the drums to bring 'My Hero' live with Dave Grohl. The impressive images went around the world.
The 100 drummers in the Sportpaleis also felt that you are getting closer to Taylor Hawkins thanks to the song. "It's the first time I've played alongside 100 drummers. It sounded great, I got goosebumps all over my body. Wonderful to honor our hero in this way," says drummer Gino Kesteloot.
For rock band Black Box Revelation, Taylor Hawkins was an undeniable influence. Who better to ask to record a special cover of 'My Hero'? "You can't ignore Taylor Hawkins. He is a phenomenon, a legend, and we had been fans for a long time. He was definitely the best rock drummer of our time," Jan Paternoster and Dries Van Dijck of Black Box Revelation tell.
"We recorded our third record in LA, along with Alain Johannes who also plays with Them Crooked Vultures. Together with him we went to a Foo Fighters release show. Then we saw the band, and especially Taylor Hawkins, popping up close. It's such a shame we'll never see him live again. Honoring him in this way is therefore an unforgettable experience." Watch the tribute below:
Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Shows
The White Buffalo Appears On Foo Fighter Star's Podcast
Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet Lead Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized- more
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- KISS Biopic Shout It Out Loud In The Works- Queen North American Tour- more
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup- Wolfgang Van Halen On Honoring His Father and Lack Of Van Halen Covers- more
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins
Night Ranger's Jack Blades Hospitalized
Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas Talks New Album And Single
Depeche Mode Deliver 'Memento Mori'
Elton John Shares Classic Performance Video Of 'Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters'
Gears 'Fix What's Broken' With New Video
Fellow Robot 'Crash & Burn' With New Single
Singled Out: Fire Follows' Finally Home