.

Uncle Kracker Teases New Single 'Cruising Altitude'

10/10/2023 11:56 AM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Uncle Kracker Teases New Single 'Cruising Altitude'

(Milestone) Uncle Kracker has shared a visual teaser for his upcoming single, "Cruising Altitude," set for release on Friday, October 20. The multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker sat down with the Warren Brothers and JT Harding to create this high-flying anthem.

"I'm stoked to release this feel-good song of the fall," says Uncle Kracker. "I sat down with the Warren brothers and JT Harding one morning to write. We were chatting about strip clubs.

"From there, the conversation turned into about where we were from and the Warren brothers' father, who was a pilot - one thing led to another... 'Cruising Altitude.' You're welcome!"

The new tune follows Uncle Kracker's upbeat summer single "Reason To Drink," along with the nostalgic ballad "Sweet 16" - with American Songwriter highlighting the song's "infectious melody," adding: "'Sweet 16' is an earworm on the surface but, becomes a moving vignette of growing old the closer you listen."

Related Stories
Uncle Kracker Teases New Single 'Cruising Altitude'

Uncle Kracker Previews New Song 'Reason To Drink'

Uncle Kracker Gets Nostalgic With 'Sweet 16'

George Jones Tribute Concert Adds Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, The Oak Ridge Boys

Kenny Chesney Joined By Uncle Kracker In Detroit

More Uncle Kracker News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Tool Announce 2024 U.S. Tour Dates- The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only- Violent Femmes- more

AC/DC Play First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival- Judas Priest Announce New Album With First Single This Week- Bruce Springsteen- more

Day In Country

Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates- Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wine Lovers Edition

Hot In The City: Autumn Concerts Coming to Arizona

Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival

William Shatner - Ponder the Mystery Revisited

Firefall - Friends & Family

Latest News

The Stones And Brian Jones Hitting Theaters For One Night Only

Paul McCartney's Iconic 1972 Wings Tour Bus Heads To Julien's Auctions

Bad Suns Deliver 'Astral Plans'

Mayday Parade's 'Monsters in the Closet' Getting Deluxe Anniversary Reissue

Pistols at Dawn Announce the Ready, Set, F'ing Rock Tour with Moon Fever

Ligature Marks Unleash 'Edge Of An Echo' Video

Youth Fountain Share 'Identical Days' Visualizer

END Recruit Heriot's Debbie Gough For 'Thaw' Video