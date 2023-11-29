Uncle Kracker Takes On 'Frosty The Snowman'

(Milestone Publicity) Uncle Kracker unveils his interpretation of the timeless Christmas tune "Frosty the Snowman," today. Renowned for his diverse and multi-platinum successes, Uncle Kracker injects his lively personality into this merry rendition.

To add a heartwarming touch, he enlisted the musical talents of his children, Miles and Ford, who joined him in the studio for this family-friendly melody. Originally crafted by Walter "Jack" Rollins and Steve Nelson, this popular Christmas song gets a fresh and spirited treatment from Uncle Kracker.

Revealed exclusively on Taste of Country, Uncle Kracker shares: "Nothing feels more like Christmas than singing classic Christmas songs like 'Frosty The Snowman' and I couldn't think of a better way to sing them than with my kids."

The new jingle follows a slew of 2023 singles from Uncle Kracker including his high-flying anthem "Cruising Altitude," the upbeat summer single "Reason To Drink," along with the nostalgic ballad "Sweet 16" - which American Songwriter highlighted the song's "infectious melody," adding: "'Sweet 16' is an earworm on the surface but, becomes a moving vignette of growing old the closer you listen."

In 2024, he is set to embark on the "Sun Goes Down" tour alongside Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, and Megan Moroney, as recently revealed. Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker wrapped up a successful summer 2023 run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the "Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.

