Uncle Kracker Takes On 'Frosty The Snowman'

(Milestone Publicity) Uncle Kracker unveils his interpretation of the timeless Christmas tune "Frosty the Snowman," today. Renowned for his diverse and multi-platinum successes, Uncle Kracker injects his lively personality into this merry rendition.
To add a heartwarming touch, he enlisted the musical talents of his children, Miles and Ford, who joined him in the studio for this family-friendly melody. Originally crafted by Walter "Jack" Rollins and Steve Nelson, this popular Christmas song gets a fresh and spirited treatment from Uncle Kracker.
Revealed exclusively on Taste of Country, Uncle Kracker shares: "Nothing feels more like Christmas than singing classic Christmas songs like 'Frosty The Snowman' and I couldn't think of a better way to sing them than with my kids."
The new jingle follows a slew of 2023 singles from Uncle Kracker including his high-flying anthem "Cruising Altitude," the upbeat summer single "Reason To Drink," along with the nostalgic ballad "Sweet 16" - which American Songwriter highlighted the song's "infectious melody," adding: "'Sweet 16' is an earworm on the surface but, becomes a moving vignette of growing old the closer you listen."
In 2024, he is set to embark on the "Sun Goes Down" tour alongside Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, and Megan Moroney, as recently revealed. Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker wrapped up a successful summer 2023 run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the "Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour.
Uncle Kracker Delivers Feel Good Single 'Cruising Altitude'
Uncle Kracker Teases New Single 'Cruising Altitude'
Uncle Kracker Previews New Song 'Reason To Drink'
Uncle Kracker Gets Nostalgic With 'Sweet 16'
Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video- Queen Rock Montreal Coming To IMAX Theatres- more
Ace Frehley Addresses Appearance At Final KISS Concert- Dolly Parton Scores Biggest Chart Debut With Her Rockstar Album- Metallica- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Ace Frehley Announces 10,000 Volts Album With Title Track Video
Queen Rock Montreal Coming To IMAX Theatres
KISS To Light Up The Empire State Building In Honor Of Their Final Shows Ever
Billy Idol Makes History With First-Ever Live Concert at the Hoover Dam
Foo Fighters And Weezer Lead Shaky Knees Lineup
Set It Off Announce The Deathless Tour
Godsmack Launching Stropped Down Tour
Skid Row 'Resurrected' With New Video