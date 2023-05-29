Uncle Kracker Gets Nostalgic With 'Sweet 16'

Single art

(Milestone) Uncle Kracker, has announced his first proper single since the notorious pandemic. The nostalgic "Sweet 16," which weaves the infectious melodies and clever lyricism he's always been known for, will be released on Friday, June 9 across all DSPs.

"'Sweet 16' is all American," says Uncle Kracker. "It's a song for anybody lucky enough to make it outta' their teens, 20's, and 30's...'Sweet 16' is a recap. It's hands down the most relevant song I've ever done."

Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker will perform this year's CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8and Friday, June 9 before hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the "Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour that kicks off on July 21.

Saturday, May 27 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Thursday, June 8 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest: Hard Rock Stage

Friday, June 9 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest: Dr Pepper Amp Stage

Saturday, June 10 - Bellevue, NE - Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival

Monday, July 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Taste of Minnesota Festival

Friday, July 14 - Santa Maria, CA - Santa Barbara County Fair

Saturday, July 15 - West Yellowstone, MT - Wild Bill Days

Friday, July 21 - West Palm Beach, FL^ - iThink Financial Amp

Saturday, July 22 - Tampa, FL^ - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 23 - Alpharetta, GA^ - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 26 - Artesia, NM - Eddy County Fair

Friday, July 28 - Rogers, AR^ - Walmart Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 29 - Fort Worth, TX^ - Dickies Arena

Sunday, July 30 - The Woodlands, TX^ - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Friday, August 4 - Mitchell, NE - Scotts Bluff County Fair

Saturday, August 5 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social

Sunday, August 6 - Gunnison, CO - I Bar Ranch

Monday, August 7 - Denver, CO^ - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 10 - Mountain View, CA^ - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Friday, August 11 - Wheatland, CA^ - Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 12 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Sunday, August 13 - Phoenix, AZ^ - Talking Stick Pavilion

Wednesday, August 16 - Kansas City, MO% - Starlight Theater

Thursday, August 17 - St. Louis, MO^ - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 19 - Tinley Park, IL^ - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 20 - Noblesville, IN^ - Ruoff Music Center

Thursday, August 24 - Normal, IL - The Corn Crib

Friday, August 25 - Cincinnati, OH^ - Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, August 26 - Detroit, MI^ - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, August 27 - Toronto, ON^ - Budweiser Stage

Friday, September 1 - Charlotte, NC^ - PNC Music Pavilion

Saturday, September 2 - Columbia, MD^ - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sunday, September 3 - Burgettstown, PA^ - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, September 8 - Saratoga Springs, NY^ - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saturday, September 9 - Hershey, PA^ - Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, September 10 - Holmdel, NJ^ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Friday, September 15 - Raleigh, NC^ - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sunday, September 17 - Camden, NJ^ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

^ denotes with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd

% No Lynyrd Skynyrd

