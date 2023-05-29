Uncle Kracker Gets Nostalgic With 'Sweet 16'

(Milestone) Uncle Kracker, has announced his first proper single since the notorious pandemic. The nostalgic "Sweet 16," which weaves the infectious melodies and clever lyricism he's always been known for, will be released on Friday, June 9 across all DSPs.
"'Sweet 16' is all American," says Uncle Kracker. "It's a song for anybody lucky enough to make it outta' their teens, 20's, and 30's...'Sweet 16' is a recap. It's hands down the most relevant song I've ever done."
Always active on the road, Uncle Kracker will perform this year's CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8and Friday, June 9 before hitting the highway for headlining dates, in addition to a run with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd for the "Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour that kicks off on July 21.
Saturday, May 27 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
Thursday, June 8 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest: Hard Rock Stage
Friday, June 9 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest: Dr Pepper Amp Stage
Saturday, June 10 - Bellevue, NE - Bellevue Rocks! Riverfront Festival
Monday, July 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Taste of Minnesota Festival
Friday, July 14 - Santa Maria, CA - Santa Barbara County Fair
Saturday, July 15 - West Yellowstone, MT - Wild Bill Days
Friday, July 21 - West Palm Beach, FL^ - iThink Financial Amp
Saturday, July 22 - Tampa, FL^ - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 23 - Alpharetta, GA^ - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 26 - Artesia, NM - Eddy County Fair
Friday, July 28 - Rogers, AR^ - Walmart Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 29 - Fort Worth, TX^ - Dickies Arena
Sunday, July 30 - The Woodlands, TX^ - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Friday, August 4 - Mitchell, NE - Scotts Bluff County Fair
Saturday, August 5 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social
Sunday, August 6 - Gunnison, CO - I Bar Ranch
Monday, August 7 - Denver, CO^ - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 10 - Mountain View, CA^ - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Friday, August 11 - Wheatland, CA^ - Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 12 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
Sunday, August 13 - Phoenix, AZ^ - Talking Stick Pavilion
Wednesday, August 16 - Kansas City, MO% - Starlight Theater
Thursday, August 17 - St. Louis, MO^ - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 19 - Tinley Park, IL^ - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 20 - Noblesville, IN^ - Ruoff Music Center
Thursday, August 24 - Normal, IL - The Corn Crib
Friday, August 25 - Cincinnati, OH^ - Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, August 26 - Detroit, MI^ - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sunday, August 27 - Toronto, ON^ - Budweiser Stage
Friday, September 1 - Charlotte, NC^ - PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, September 2 - Columbia, MD^ - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sunday, September 3 - Burgettstown, PA^ - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Friday, September 8 - Saratoga Springs, NY^ - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Saturday, September 9 - Hershey, PA^ - Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, September 10 - Holmdel, NJ^ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Friday, September 15 - Raleigh, NC^ - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Sunday, September 17 - Camden, NJ^ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
^ denotes with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd
% No Lynyrd Skynyrd
George Jones Tribute Concert Adds Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, The Oak Ridge Boys
Kenny Chesney Joined By Uncle Kracker In Detroit
Nautical Mile Give Uncle Kracker Classic A Makeover
Uncle Kracker Answers Quarantine With 'No Time To Be Sober'
Danko Jones Have 'Good Time' With Karaoke-Themed Video- Jamey Jasta Recruits Exodus Icon For 'Assimilation Agenda'- Uncle Kracker- more
Metallica Share Rare Performance Of 'I Disappear' From Paris- Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of 'Drastic Symphonies' Launch- more
Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day- Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode- more
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Danko Jones Have 'Good Time' With Karaoke-Themed Video
Jamey Jasta Recruits Exodus Icon For 'Assimilation Agenda'
Uncle Kracker Gets Nostalgic With 'Sweet 16'
Metallica Stream Video Of 'Blackened' Performance From Paris
Judas Priest Announce Metal Masters European Tour
Elegant Weapons Deliver 'Horns For A Halo' Video
I Prevail Share Video For Stripped Version Of 'Deep End'
Midtown Deliver 'We're Too Old To Write New Songs, So Here's Some Old Songs We Didn't Write'