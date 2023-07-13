Uncle Kracker Previews New Song 'Reason To Drink'

Single art

(Milestone) From time-to-time life puts us in a position where we need a reason to drink, and on Friday, July 21 the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has a few you can lean on.

The forthcoming "Reason To Drink," penned by Matthew Shafer (Uncle Kracker), Blair Daly and Troy Verges, is a thirst quencher out just in time for the heat of summer.

"'Reason To Drink' is what happened one fine pandemic morning on a Zoom write where Blair Daly, Troy Verges and myself did more drinking than writing," says Uncle Kracker. "It's absolutely perfect!"

Listen to a snippet of the song, which Uncle Kracker shared on his social media channels, below:

