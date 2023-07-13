Uncle Kracker Previews New Song 'Reason To Drink'

(Milestone) From time-to-time life puts us in a position where we need a reason to drink, and on Friday, July 21 the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has a few you can lean on.
The forthcoming "Reason To Drink," penned by Matthew Shafer (Uncle Kracker), Blair Daly and Troy Verges, is a thirst quencher out just in time for the heat of summer.
"'Reason To Drink' is what happened one fine pandemic morning on a Zoom write where Blair Daly, Troy Verges and myself did more drinking than writing," says Uncle Kracker. "It's absolutely perfect!"
Listen to a snippet of the song, which Uncle Kracker shared on his social media channels, below:
Uncle Kracker Gets Nostalgic With 'Sweet 16'
George Jones Tribute Concert Adds Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, The Oak Ridge Boys
Kenny Chesney Joined By Uncle Kracker In Detroit
Nautical Mile Give Uncle Kracker Classic A Makeover
There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar- Eagles Expand Farewell Tour- Royal Blood- Metallica- more
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album- Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar
The Eagles Expand Farewell Tour Due To Overwhelming Demand
Tony Iommi Rocks Black Sabbath Classic With Hollywood Vampires
Royal Blood Premiere 'Pull Me Through' Video
Metallica Share Trailer For M72 World Tour Theatrical Event
The Beach Boys Releasing Official Anthology Book
Motley Crue Recap Wembley Stadium Show
Clutch Expand PA Tapes Live Series With 2022 Seattle Concert