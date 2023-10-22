.

Uncle Kracker Delivers Feel Good Single 'Cruising Altitude'

10-22-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Uncle Kracker Delivers Feel Good Single 'Cruising Altitude'
Cruising Altitude single art

(Milestone Publicity) Uncle Kracker has released a brand new single called "Cruising Altitude". The multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker sat down with the Warren Brothers and JT Harding to create this high-flying anthem.

"I'm stoked to release this feel-good song of the fall," says Uncle Kracker. "I sat down with the Warren brothers and JT Harding one morning to write. We were chatting about strip clubs.

"From there, the conversation turned into about where we were from and the Warren brothers' father, who was a pilot - one thing led to another... 'Cruising Altitude.' You're welcome!"

The new tune follows Uncle Kracker's upbeat summer single "Reason To Drink," along with the nostalgic ballad "Sweet 16". Stream "Cruising Altitude" below:

Related Stories
Uncle Kracker Delivers Feel Good Single 'Cruising Altitude'

Uncle Kracker Teases New Single 'Cruising Altitude'

Uncle Kracker Previews New Song 'Reason To Drink'

Uncle Kracker Gets Nostalgic With 'Sweet 16'

George Jones Tribute Concert Adds Jelly Roll, Riley Green, Uncle Kracker, The Oak Ridge Boys

More Uncle Kracker News

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Song 'The Sh*t That Killed Elvis'- KISS Receive Very First Music Keynote To The City In Cleveland- more

Rolling Stones Stream 'Hackney Diamonds'- Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know'- blink-182 Share 'ANTHEM PART 3' Lyric Video- more

Day In Country

Full 2024 Gulf Coast Jam Lineup Announced- Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball'- Mogan Wade Surprise 'Halloween' Song- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago

Red Reign - Don't Look Back

Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Latest News

KISS Receive Very First Music Keynote To The City In Cleveland

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feeling Stronger Following Stroke

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Guests On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'

Uncle Kracker Delivers Feel Good Single 'Cruising Altitude'

Farside and Don't Sleep Offshoot Calling Hours Release 'Gin Perry' Video

Post Profit Tackle Growing Pains With 'Drug Emporium' Video

Cactus Flowers Announce New Album With 'Stockholm'