Uncle Kracker Delivers Feel Good Single 'Cruising Altitude'

Cruising Altitude single art

(Milestone Publicity) Uncle Kracker has released a brand new single called "Cruising Altitude". The multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker sat down with the Warren Brothers and JT Harding to create this high-flying anthem.

"I'm stoked to release this feel-good song of the fall," says Uncle Kracker. "I sat down with the Warren brothers and JT Harding one morning to write. We were chatting about strip clubs.

"From there, the conversation turned into about where we were from and the Warren brothers' father, who was a pilot - one thing led to another... 'Cruising Altitude.' You're welcome!"

The new tune follows Uncle Kracker's upbeat summer single "Reason To Drink," along with the nostalgic ballad "Sweet 16". Stream "Cruising Altitude" below:

