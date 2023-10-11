Black Sabbath Hand of Doom Box Set Going International

(Division PR) Black Sabbath are proud to announce the released of their new vinyl box set, Hand of Doom, on December 1st exclusively in UK, EU and all territories outside North America via BMG.
The release features eight of the band's classic albums, released from 1970 to 1978, on picture disc vinyl. Limited to just 3,000 copies, the international package follows the U.S. release this summer available here.
In 1968, BLACK SABBATH was formed by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The quartet created a fierce sound that was beyond anything that had been heard before. Throughout the 1970s, the band produced an array of metal classics that set the standard for heavy music and inspired countless generations of fans.
Comprising some of BLACK SABBATH's most powerful albums ever produced, "Hand Of Doom" features the "Complete Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978" collection on picture disc for the first time. The highly collectible set contains the band's self-titled debut (1970), as well as the multi-platinum "Paranoid" (1970), the platinum albums "Master Of Reality" (1971),"Vol 4" (1972), and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" (1973), the gold-certified "Sabotage" (1975), alongside "Technical Ecstasy" (1976) and "Never Say Die!" (1978).
"Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978" includes each album's artwork printed on Side A. The self-titled debut, "Vol 4", "Technical Ecstasy" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" feature the original back album artwork on Side B. "Paranoid", "Master Of Reality" and "Sabotage" features an album-era photo of the band. The collection also includes a large color poster of the band taken in Los Angeles during the summer of 1972 while the band was recording "Vol 4".
"Hand Of Doom 1970 - 1978" comprises a range of BLACK SABBATH's most iconic albums throughout the decade, starting with their self-titled debut LP in the 1970s, which boasted hits like "Black Sabbath" and "N.I.B." This was followed by the breakthrough album "Paranoid" in 1971, which featured the popular songs "War Pigs" and "Iron Man". Fans were then treated to "Master Of Reality", "Vol 4", "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", "Sabotage", "Technical Ecstasy" and "Never Say Die!" - all of which are included in this comprehensive collection. Some of the standout tracks from these albums include "Snowblind", "Supernaut", "Symptom Of The Universe" and "Hole In The Sky".
