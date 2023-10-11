.

Creed's Scott Stapp Announces 'Higher Power' Album With New Single

10/11/2023 12:15 PM EDT



Creed frontman Scott Stapp has shared his brand new single "What I Deserve" featuring Yiannis Papadopoulos, and he has announced that he will be releasing his new solo album, "Higher Power", on March 15th. Napalm Record share the following details:

Stapp says: "We all want back what we give. 'What I Deserve' is about two people understanding who they are individually and coming to a place where they can express exactly what they each want, need, and deserve.

"The duality in the song is that both sides are expressing the same thing and coming to an understanding of the faults of the other. This song pleads both guilty and innocent with Yiannis' guitar solo being the voice that articulates a chaotic search for deliverance and the epic release of passionate closure."

Higher Power follows 2019's The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at #3 on the US Current Rock Albums chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, and the UK Official Rock and Metal Chart, among countless other top chart positions.

On an album that traverses themes of loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat, Higher Power features stand-out performances by hard rock queen Dorothy on a deeply raw duet and, throughout the album, Papadopoulos' guitar leads and solos are such invaluable contributions that he is credited as a featured artist on three tracks. There is also a co-writing appearance by multi-Grammy Award winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan on Higher Power, which was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens, with co-production by Stapp.

Stapp explains: "Higher Power was born out of never ending consequences with triggered, yet naive defiance. It's the realities and realizations of being human in this experiment we call life - holding onto hope in the dark waiting for the light."





