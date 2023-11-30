Scott Stapp Unleashes 'Black Butterfly'

(Napalm Records) Creed frontman Scott Stapp has released "Black Butterfly," the third single from his upcoming solo album, Higher Power. The album will be available everywhere on March 15, 2024 via Napalm Records.

Transcending defeats to emerge reborn, "Black Butterfly" is a grooving stunner with undeniable swagger that chronicles transformative growth. Over the track's unshakable chorus, charging riffs and soaring leads, Stapp flaunts hauntingly beautiful vocals in a motivational plea to push through the process of personal metamorphosis.

Stapp says: "Growth is a challenging process. I often write aspirational lyrics about getting to that 'next level' - knowing what you're capable of and rejecting the idea that you're defined by your mistakes. Overcoming difficulty can lead to increased self-awareness and, in time, wisdom that can lead to helping others going through similar situations."

Thus far, Stapp has revealed his current radio single and hard-hitting title track, "Higher Power," as well as mid-tempo anthem "What I Deserve," which features the blistering yet delicate guitar work of Yiannis Papadopoulos. When "Higher Power" debuted in August, Loudwire predicted that Stapp is "primed for a big decade, sounding just as powerful as he did at half his age with a sense of newfound heaviness resting beneath his iconic voice." In early October, the release of "What I Deserve" arrived as Guitar World touted its "blistering Whammy'd runs and some furious alternate-picked chromatic flourishes that herald the arrival of Stapp's heaviest solo material yet."

Traversing themes of loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat, Stapp's fourth solo album will feature stand-out performances by hard rock queen Dorothy on a deeply raw duet, while Papadopoulos' guitar leads and solos are such invaluable contributions that he is credited as a featured artist on three tracks. There is also a co-writing appearance by multi-Grammy Award winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan on Higher Power, which was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens.

Higher Power follows 2019's The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at #3 on the US Current Rock Albums chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, and the UK Official Rock and Metal Chart, among countless other top chart positions.

