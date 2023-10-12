Celebrates Final Shows of 2023 With 'Wolves Of War' Lyric Video

Powerwolf have released a lyric video for their track "Wolves Of War" to celebrate their final shows of the year. Freeman Promotions sent over the following details:

The bans reign as Germany's most actively successful artist without a shadow of a doubt! Earlier this year, the wolves proved this once more by setting another milestone not only of their own, but in the live music sector as a whole when they made history with the use of augmented reality at a live music festival in Europe during their headline set at German Summer Breeze Festival. This was further proven with the releases of their chart-breaking current studio album, 'Call Of The Wild', as well as the special album, 'Interludium'.

This fall, as 2023 - one of the top-notch band's busiest and most successful years in their history so far - slowly comes to an end, POWERWOLF close it in the most bombastic way you could imagine by bringing their gigantic live presence to five cities in Germany and the Netherlands. Covering some of Germany's biggest arenas, POWERWOLF will enter Düsseldorf, Ravensburg, Bamberg and Leipzig, as well as The Rock Circus Festival in Den Bosch. The holy metal mass will kick off on October 31st with special guests Lord of the Lost, Serenity and Beyond The Black.

Preparing to celebrate their matchless performances alongside their devotees, the five-piece has recently released a brand-new lyric video for the powerfully-driven song, "Wolves Of War", taken from their critically acclaimed offering and recent special album, 'Interludium'.

