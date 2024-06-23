Powerwolf Get Cinematic For 'Sinners of the Seven Seas' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Powerwolf have revealed their new single, "Sinners of the Seven Seas", from the upcoming studio album, 'Wake Up The Wicked', out July 26, 2024 via Napalm Records!
The filming of the accompanying high-quality music video took place in Switzerland and the south of France. The main location is a historical replica of a famous three-mast sailing ship from the fleet of Magellan's first circumnavigation of the world in the 16th century. The replica has already been used as a location for several films and series. Sins can be so exciting and beautiful - enjoy!
'Wake Up The Wicked' - the highly anticipated successor to the extremely successful previous studio album, 'Call Of The Wild' (2021) - will be released just in time for the award-winning band's first ever full North American tour, starting in August 2024, followed by their biggest European headline tour to date, the Wolfsnächte 2024. 'Wake Up The Wicked' is once again produced by the outstanding Joost van den Broek at Sandlane Recording Facilities and marks a new benchmark and undisputed career highlight for the band. The new album is hard, surprising, and full of variety. While staying true to their established, loved sound, POWERWOLF goes one step further and showcases a different facet of their deft musical and technical skills. This is evident, for example, on the outstanding single "1589", which is based on a true story from the 16th century.
20 years after their formation in 2004, POWERWOLF are expanding their repertoire with the highest quality and adding many future live hits to their extraordinary discography. 'Wake Up The Wicked' is yet another statement cementing the status of the band as a leading force in the world of heavy metal!
