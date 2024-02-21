(Napalm Records) Powerwolf has finished recording their highly anticipated new studio album! The chart-topping heavy metal force is set to release the successor to their 2021 album, Call Of The Wild, later in 2024 - stay tuned for more information coming soon.
The band is currently preparing for their first ever full North American tour, as well as their biggest European tour to date - the Wolfsnachte 2024 - featuring massive arena shows with top-tier production.
Tickets are moving fast! Expanding on the experience, Powerwolf has just added a new French show for October 9 in Nantes, in addition to their nearly sold-out Paris show on October 17. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, February 22 at 10:00am CET.
They had this to say, "The recordings for our NEW ALBUM are officially DONE! Get ready for an absolute BEAST of an album, coming your way later this year! Next up: mixing and mastering! Stay tuned, because this one's gonna be legendary!"
Powerwolf And Unleash The Archers Announce North American Tour
Powerwolf Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic For His 75th Birthday
Powerwolf Plot New Album And Tour
Celebrates Final Shows of 2023 With 'Wolves Of War' Lyric Video
Slayer Reuniting For Louder Than Life Festival- Foreigner's Mick Jones Has Parkinson's Disease- Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Vitalij Kuprij Dead At 49- more
Linkin Park Tease Unreleased Song 'Friendly Fire' With Chester On Vocals- AC/DC Announce Gold Vinyl Records For 50th Anniversary- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Root 66: Year End Wrap-Up Part 2
On The Record: Spotlight on Joe Bonamassa
Slayer Reuniting For Louder Than Life Festival
Foreigner's Mick Jones Has Parkinson's Disease
Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Vitalij Kuprij Dead At 49
War Hippies Recruit Randy Travis For Video Of 'Promises' Cover
Felicity Release Charlie Sheen Approved Single
Billy Morrison 'Drowning' With New Video
Powerwolf Finish Recording New Album
Singled Out: Acid Tongue's Acid on the Dance Floor