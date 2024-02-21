.

Powerwolf Finish Recording New Album

(Napalm Records) Powerwolf has finished recording their highly anticipated new studio album! The chart-topping heavy metal force is set to release the successor to their 2021 album, Call Of The Wild, later in 2024 - stay tuned for more information coming soon.

The band is currently preparing for their first ever full North American tour, as well as their biggest European tour to date - the Wolfsnachte 2024 - featuring massive arena shows with top-tier production.

Tickets are moving fast! Expanding on the experience, Powerwolf has just added a new French show for October 9 in Nantes, in addition to their nearly sold-out Paris show on October 17. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, February 22 at 10:00am CET.

They had this to say, "The recordings for our NEW ALBUM are officially DONE! Get ready for an absolute BEAST of an album, coming your way later this year! Next up: mixing and mastering! Stay tuned, because this one's gonna be legendary!"

