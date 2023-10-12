Ozric Tentacles Release 'Lotus Unfolding' Video

(Glass Onyon) Having returned with their announcement of their new album previously, fans at long last can hear the first sample of what to expect on the up-coming Ozric Tentacles release "Lotus Unfolding," which will arrive on October 20th.

Today the band have made available a beautiful visualizer that takes us inside the world of "Lotus Unfolding". Created by Matthew Vickerstaff. the video brings the psychedelic album art to life as we're transported into the wormhole of the magical realm of Ozric Tentacles sonic creations.

Musically the track brings signature elements of the band's sound to the forefront. Opening with the ethereal chimes and flutes as we're slowly transported into the sonic oasis of "Lotus Unfolding", we're treated to beautiful acoustic passages before electronics open up for a cathartic guitar solo bringing the song to a musical crescendo before slowly returning back to the realms of consciousness as the song dissipates. Put simply, it's a trip!

The album was recorded, written and produced in their own Blue Bubble studio in Fife during 2022-2023 by Ed Wynne with a little sonic help from Silas. Mastered by Adam Goodlet and illustrated with some nicely detailed ethereal artwork by Steve McKeown and Sally Clark.

Ozric Tentacles' aural synapses buzz throughout the album to channel the band's limitless creativity, making "Lotus Unfolding" the perfect conduit of the spiritual and the physical. It's an essential addition to the band's catalogue.

"Lotus Unfolding" is another sonically illustrated excursion through the musical realms the band have explored in their latest chapter. Album opener "Storm In A Teacup" kicks the album off in spectacular style traversing the realms of time and space with flair and virtuosic poise. It's followed by the groove driven "Deep Blue Shade", whose melodies are vividly brought to life by trademark Ed Wynne exquisite guitar playing. This is swiftly accompanied by the serene title track - as close to a musical yoga session at the center of the hippocampus you'll ever experience.

"Lotus Unfolding" line up consists of Ed Wynne (Guitars, Synth and Bass) and Silas Wynne (Modular Synth and Keyboards) . Alongside Ed and Silas is Brandi Wynne (bass), Saskia Maxwell (Flute), Tim Wallander (Drums) and Paul Hankin (Percussion).

"Lotus Unfolding" track list:

1. Storm In A Teacup

2. Deep Blue Shade

3. Lotus Unfolding

4. Crumplepenny

5. Green Carnation

6. Burundi Spaceport

Related Stories

More Ozric Tentacles News