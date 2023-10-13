Joanne Shaw Taylor Marks Friday The 13th With 'Black Magic' Video

(Noble) Just in time for the season and with a nod to Friday the 13th's mystical charm, British blues-rock prodigy Joanne Shaw Taylor unveils her spellbinding new single "Black Magic," a blues gem perfect for whimsical nights. Crafted alongside Kevin Shirley, the iconic producer, at the legendary RCA Studio A in Nashville, this new track is the fruit of a collaboration with stellar artists such as Rob McNelly, Doug Lancio, Alison Prestwood, Jimmy Wallace, and Anton Fig.

"I originally wrote the music for my album 'Nobody's Fool' and intended for it to be an instrumental called 'Butterbeer Blues,'" Joanne recalls. "But then, I decided to give it lyrics and transform it into a fun, traditional acoustic blues song. Hopefully I succeeded and you'll enjoy the rootsy vibe!" The lyrics unfold a tale of entrancement, spellbinding love, and the mystique of attraction, all delicately wrapped in Joanne's signature guitar brilliance.

Always one to push boundaries, Joanne's union with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records continues to flourish, ensuring that her music reaches her global fanbase, uncompromised and pure. This relationship, alongside her innate creativity, guarantees a stream of sensational releases that cut through the industry noise.

Related Stories

Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases 'Sweet 'Lil Lies' Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor Share's 'Nobody's Fool' Title Track

Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Releasing Her First U.S. Concert Film

More Joanne Shaw Taylor News