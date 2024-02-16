Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases 'Heavy Soul' Video To Announce New Album

() Joanne Shaw Taylor, the chart-topping British blues-rock guitarist, is set to enchant the music world with her latest studio album, Heavy Soul, produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith). Heavy Soul is set to release on June 7th through Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records.

In anticipation, Joanne unveils her poignant new single along with a music video for the title track, "Heavy Soul," a compelling song that explores the weight of emotional burdens with profound depth.

Joanne Shaw Taylor, recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, continues her ascent in the music world with this new release. Her journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and Nobody's Fool, Joanne's Heavy Soul is poised to be another landmark in her illustrious career.

Heavy Soul emerges from Joanne's creative vision of bridging the gap between her previous album Nobody's Fool and her blues origins. The album promises a fusion of contemporary soul-pop with traditional blues roots. The album features an array of accomplished musicians, including Anton Fig, Alison Presswood, and Rob McNelley blending their unique talents to create an unforgettable musical experience.

Reflecting on the creation of Heavy Soul, Joanne shares, "For me, it was about connecting the dots from 'Nobody's Fool' back into the blues... It's a mix of contemporary soul-pop and roots music."

"Heavy Soul," the title track, resonates with Joanne's emotive vocals and rich guitar riffs. The single showcases her skill in blending traditional blues with dynamic rhythms and melodies.

CD Track Listing

1. Sweet 'Lil Lies

2. All The Way From America

3. Black Magic

4. Drowning In A Sea Of Love

5. A Good Goodbye

6. Heavy Soul

7. Wild Love

8. Someone Like You

9. Devil In Me

10. Change Of Heart

Fans can also look forward to Joanne's Spring U.S. 2024 Tour, where she will treat audiences to her latest hits and classic anthems. The tour, spanning across the East Coast and Southeast, starts in Virginia Beach, VA, on March 29th, and concludes in Skokie, IL, on May 3rd.

