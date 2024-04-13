Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'Devil In Me'

(Noble) Joanne Shaw Taylor has released a new track called "Devil In Me," the latest single from her forthcoming album, Heavy Soul, which is coming out June 7th via Journeyman Records.

Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, this track delves into the darker realms of soul and blues. In "Devil In Me," Taylor confronts the shadows with a narrative that speaks to personal struggles and the darker facets of human relationships. The song's raw energy and candid lyrics are emblematic of Joanne's knack for blending contemporary sounds with traditional blues elements. Following the stunning "Someone Like You" and the album's title track, "Heavy Soul," "Devil In Me" serves as a compelling continuation of the album's exploration into the depths of human emotion and Taylor's blues roots.

Recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, Joanne's journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and Nobody's Fool, Joanne's Heavy Soul is poised to be another landmark in her illustrious career.

Related Stories

Joanne Shaw Taylor Cover Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You'

Joanne Shaw Taylor Releases 'Heavy Soul' Video To Announce New Album

Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'A Good Goodbye' Video

Joanne Shaw Taylor Covers 'All The Way From America'

News > Joanne Shaw Taylor