Joanne Shaw Taylor Cover Van Morrison's 'Someone Like You'

(Prospect PR) Joanne Shaw Taylor, the acclaimed blues-rock guitarist, has once again captivated audiences with her latest single, "Someone Like You," a stunning reinterpretation of Van Morrison's classic song. In "Someone Like You," Taylor embarks on a journey of discovery, exploring themes of love, longing, and the serendipitous search for a soulmate.

Her rendition offers a fresh yet timeless take on Morrison's original, highlighting her skill in navigating the depths of soul and blues music. This release follows "Heavy Soul," the title track of her forthcoming studio album, slated for release on June 7th via Journeyman Records.

"Kevin Shirley chose this song for us," Joanne shares. "It speaks to the universal quest for love and the profound joy in finding someone who truly complements your spirit. With this reinterpretation, I wanted to honor the essence of Van Morrison's original while infusing it with my own blues-inflected style. It's about the journey, the longing, and ultimately, the discovery of love that feels predestined."

Joanne Shaw Taylor, recognized for her exceptional guitar skills and powerful songwriting, continues her ascent in the music world with this new release. Her journey, which began at the age of 16 when discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, has seen her garner accolades from music icons like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox. Following the success of albums like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and Nobody's Fool, Joanne's Heavy Soul is poised to be another landmark in her illustrious career.

Heavy Soul emerges from Joanne's creative vision of bridging the gap between her previous album Nobody's Fool and her blues origins. The album promises a fusion of contemporary soul-pop with traditional blues roots. The album features an array of accomplished musicians, including Anton Fig, Alison Presswood, and Rob McNelley blending their unique talents to create an unforgettable musical experience. Reflecting on the creation of Heavy Soul, Joanne shares, "For me, it was about connecting the dots from 'Nobody's Fool' back into the blues... It's a mix of contemporary soul-pop and roots music."

Fans can also look forward to Joanne's Spring U.S. 2024 Tour, where she will treat audiences to her latest hits and classic anthems. The tour, spanning across the East Coast and Southeast, starts in Virginia Beach, VA, on March 29th, and concludes in Skokie, IL, on May 3rd.

