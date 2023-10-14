American Teeth Shares 'Green Thumb' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) American Teeth, the sonic alter ego of Elisha Noll, has shared a visualizer video for the brand new single "Green Thumb." The track is the latest in a flurry of highly personal and deeply impactful tracks from American Teeth. In the summer, he shared "Hospital" and "Waiting Room," two new vulnerable tracks that told the story of his complicated relationship with and losing his father.
American Teeth's latest release "Green Thumb" digs deep into the heart of self-therapy through the lens of gardening. With a rich family history rooted in farming and a personal connection to cultivating life, this track is a moving testament to the power of nature to heal the soul. "Green Thumb" blossoms with emotion, offering listeners a musical sanctuary for growth and reflection.
"Growing up, my dad always spent time working in the garden," American Teeth says. "I would join him sometimes, and noticed it was one of his outlets for self-care. A form of meditation. I fill my home with plants, so I'm a self-proclaimed green thumb. I feel like it's one way I connect with him now that he's gone."
