American Teeth Premieres 'Sick' Video Featuring phem and De'Wayne

American Teeth has released the music video for his latest single "SICK." Both the track and the video feature guest appearances from phem and De'Wayne.

He had this to say, "This video was a big collaborative effort [Directors] Nas and Erik both have really compelling visual styles, and I was excited to bring them together for this sick take on '90s-era, kids' TV commercial look. We wanted to show the theme of addiction through the lens of rabid consumerism."

"The song is a celebration of accepting my bad habits and owning myself fully."We're all a little 'SICK' and that's okay. This was my first collaboration with phem and DE'WAYNE - I'm a fan of both artists, so it was a lot of fun to work on this one together, along with [producer] Colin [Brittain]." Watch the video below:

