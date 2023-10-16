BRKN LOVE Cover Gnarls Barkley's 'Crazy'

(Freeman) Canadian rock outfit BRKN LOVE have released a new cover of Gnarls Barkley's Grammy Award-winning hit song "Crazy". Still riding high on the strength of their sophomore studio album, 'Black Box', the quartet has recently wrapped up a slate of North American tour dates supporting Steel Panther.

And while their first two full-lengths have boasted standout singles such as "Shot Down", "Like A Drug" and "Dead Weight", the band would see a massive boom in their notoriety due to success from their cover of Bishop Briggs' "River" on TikTok - with more than 2 billion impressions just on the social media platform alone.

Speaking on what led to the "Crazy" cover, BRKN Love frontman Justin Benlolo shares: "When we were on Shiprocked last year, we kept hearing 'Crazy' being played on the airwaves. At some point, somebody said, 'Hey, maybe we should cover that!' I thought the idea was...crazy. Shortly after, I returned to my room and heard all of the parts in my head. It made total sense. We've been waiting to show everyone that BRKN LOVE is not just a rock and roll band, we are capable of doing so much more. This cover is just a little taste of what our new record is going to sound like. We hope we did it justice!"

