Crypta Share 'Stronghold' Lyric Video

(Freeman) Crypta have released a new lyric video for the staggering song "Stronghold", cut from their fresh new album, Shades of Sorrow! Released in August, Crypta's sophomore album has stormed the charts globally (#23 Official German Album Charts, #17 Official Rock & Metal Album Charts UK, #5 Top New Artist Albums & #7 Current Hard Music Albums USA, #4 Hard Music Albums CAN, and many more), and received outstanding reception from fans and critics alike, cementing the band's standing as one of the rising forces in today's death metal scene.

Dubbed the "favorite young metal band of the moment" by Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge, this is another bit of proof that the path of these four women leads in only one direction: unstoppably to the top!

Addictive "Stronghold" shines as one of the most detailed and melodic tracks on Shades of Sorrow. Following Crypta's successful recent European tour, the quartet will head out on a longer South American run and a full North American tour in early 2024.

It is clear that the talented women of Crypta have created another impressive masterpiece with Shades of Sorrow, presenting the very best of their technical ability and songwriting skills on this 13-track onslaught. Shades of Sorrow was recorded at Family Mob Studio, mixed by Daniel Bergstrand at 33 Stockholm, Sweden and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studio.

Fernanda Lira (bass, vocals) on Shades of Sorrow: "Shades of Sorrow is a semi-concept album which describes a journey through the depths of our psyche when facing tough battles. It's a trip to the many shades of pain we sometimes have to face while enduring our lives' challenges. The songs are the perfect gloomy, dark, emotional soundtrack for this journey."

