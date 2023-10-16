.

Lenny Kravitz Streams Lead Single TK421 From New Album Blue Electric Light

Bruce Henne | 10-15-2023

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is streaming "TK421" as the lead single from his newly-announced forthcoming album, "Blue Electric Light." Kravitz packs a punch on the track which features funk guitars, robotic analog synths, weezy talkbox, a dancefloor beat, a fiery saxophone solo, and a clever nod to both Boogie Nights and Star Wars.

Rolling Stone notes that "TK-421" is a designation for an Imperial stormtrooper in the Star Wars universe, while Don Cheadle's character in Boogie Nights repeatedly hawks a stereo model called the "TK421".

Due March 15, 2024, the rocker's 12th full-length studio set is also his first-ever double LP; Kravitz wrote, recorded and produced the follow-up to 2018's "Raise Vibration" in his studio in the Bahamas, where he played most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross. Stream "TK421" here.

