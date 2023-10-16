Lenny Kravitz Streams Lead Single TK421 From New Album Blue Electric Light

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is streaming "TK421" as the lead single from his newly-announced forthcoming album, "Blue Electric Light." Kravitz packs a punch on the track which features funk guitars, robotic analog synths, weezy talkbox, a dancefloor beat, a fiery saxophone solo, and a clever nod to both Boogie Nights and Star Wars.

Rolling Stone notes that "TK-421" is a designation for an Imperial stormtrooper in the Star Wars universe, while Don Cheadle's character in Boogie Nights repeatedly hawks a stereo model called the "TK421".

Due March 15, 2024, the rocker's 12th full-length studio set is also his first-ever double LP; Kravitz wrote, recorded and produced the follow-up to 2018's "Raise Vibration" in his studio in the Bahamas, where he played most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross. Stream "TK421" here.

Related Stories

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Raise Vibration' Video

Lenny Kravitz Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert From Home

Lenny Kravitz Cancels Raise Vibration Tour Dates

Lenny Kravitz Releasing 'Let Love Rule' Memoir

More Lenny Kravitz News