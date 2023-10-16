Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Announce Live on Cloud 9 Tour

The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship have announced that they will be teaming up next year for the Live on Cloud 9 Tour and have announced the initial dates for the trek.

The first leg of announced dates stops in California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state and will kick off on February 29th in El Cajon, Ca at the Sycuan Casino Resort.

According to the announcement, the two bands have a history dating back to the 1970s, and MTB lead singer Doug Gray couldn't be more thrilled about reuniting with Jefferson Starship.

"We have a storied history with Jefferson Starship," explains Gray. "We toured together many years ago and the timing feels right for us to reunite. We're on Cloud 9!

"We will be announcing many more dates very soon. Keep an eye out for stops near your hometown!"

"We are really looking forward to touring with our buddies, The Marshall Tucker Band," says Donny Baldwin of Jefferson Starship. "We toured back in the day, and it will be a great night of music from two iconic bands. See you there!"

2024 Live on Cloud 9 Tour Dates:

Feb. 29 - El Cajon, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort

March 1 - Cabazon, CA - Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

March 2 - Primm, NV - Star of the Desert Arena

March 3 - Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada Theatre

March 5 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

March 7 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

March 8 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Casino Resort

March 9 - Toppenish, WA - Legends Casino Hotel Event Center

March 10 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

