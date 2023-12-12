The Marshall Tucker Band Honored With Pandora Billionaires Plaque

(Absolute Publicity) Legendary multi-platinum selling southern rock and country group The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) was awarded Pandora's coveted Billionaires Plaque on Saturday night, December 9, on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. The plaque recognizes over one billion Pandora streams for the MTB.
Ahead of the MTB's final song of the evening, Opry announcer Mike Terry stopped the band for the big reveal. Terry welcomed the late Charlie Daniels' wife and son, Hazel Daniels and Charlie Daniels, Jr., to the stage with a wrapped Christmas present containing the Pandora Billionaires Plaque. The band's lead singer and founder Doug Gray graciously accepted, visibly moved. Two years ago, the MTB presented the same honor to the Daniels family to recognize one billion Pandora streams for The Charlie Daniels Band.
"Receiving this great honor from Pandora was one of the proudest moments in our over 50 years of performing," explains Gray. "Over one billion streams. We are floored and completely overwhelmed. Thank you Pandora, thank you Grand Ole Opry and thank you to Hazel and Charlie Jr. for making it so very special. I know Charlie was watching. And thank you to the fans. We wouldn't be here without you. Merry Christmas!"
Following the presentation, the MTB ripped through its biggest hit song, "Can't You See," earning a standing ovation from the crowd.
The Marshall Tucker Band's music will now be played on Pandora's Country Billionaires station.
"Saturday night was very special for us, but we'd like to send our thoughts to those devastated by the tornadoes," adds Gray. "By the grace of God, we were all safe, but there are so many of our friends who were affected. We are abundantly praying for those people and God Bless Tennessee."
