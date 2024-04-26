The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Launching Second Leg of Live on Cloud 9 Tour

(Absolute Publicity) The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) and rock staple Jefferson Starship are on cloud 9 in more ways than one. Earlier this year, the two bands launched their 2024 "Live on Cloud 9 Tour." The national road show has drawn hundreds of thousands of fans and will continue onward with today's announce of the second leg of the tour.

With low ticket warnings galore, the tour is set to roll through Lincoln, RI; Nashville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Prior Lake, MN; Santa Fe, NM; Tacoma, WA and more.

The two bands have a history dating back to the 1970s, and MTB lead singer Doug Gray couldn't be more thrilled about reuniting with Jefferson Starship and the success of the tour.

"It's unbelievable how much fun we're having, proving the ultimate experience has shown up yet again," says Gray. "Reuniting with Jefferson Starship is really something special. With many sold out shows, we're having a ball feeling and watching the audience respond. It's a wonderful experience!"

"We've been having an absolute blast on the road with The Marshall Tucker Band," explains David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship. "It's been an honor to jam alongside such an incredible group of musicians, and we couldn't be more grateful for the response from fans throughout this tour."

"We're completely blown away by the crowds each night and can't wait to keep rocking together," adds Jefferson Starship's Cathy Richardson.

The second leg of the tour kicks-off this Friday, April 26 in West Des Moines, IA at the Val Air Ballroom.

2024 "Live on Cloud 9 Tour" Dates:

April 26 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

April 27 - Elizabeth, IN - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana

May 3 - Lincoln, RI - Bally's Event Center

May 8 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 9 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

May 17 - Hankinson, ND - Dakota Magic Casino

May 18 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino & Resort

May 19 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

May 25 - Baraboo, WI - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells

July 5 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort

July 26 - Sahuarita, AZ - Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment

July 27 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino

Sept 6 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand

Sept 7 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino

Sept 19 - Tacoma, WA - Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel

Sept 21 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino

