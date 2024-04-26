The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Launching Second Leg of Live on Cloud 9 Tour

(Absolute Publicity) The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) and rock staple Jefferson Starship are on cloud 9 in more ways than one. Earlier this year, the two bands launched their 2024 "Live on Cloud 9 Tour." The national road show has drawn hundreds of thousands of fans and will continue onward with today's announce of the second leg of the tour.
With low ticket warnings galore, the tour is set to roll through Lincoln, RI; Nashville, TN; Huntsville, AL; Prior Lake, MN; Santa Fe, NM; Tacoma, WA and more.
The two bands have a history dating back to the 1970s, and MTB lead singer Doug Gray couldn't be more thrilled about reuniting with Jefferson Starship and the success of the tour.
"It's unbelievable how much fun we're having, proving the ultimate experience has shown up yet again," says Gray. "Reuniting with Jefferson Starship is really something special. With many sold out shows, we're having a ball feeling and watching the audience respond. It's a wonderful experience!"
"We've been having an absolute blast on the road with The Marshall Tucker Band," explains David Freiberg of Jefferson Starship. "It's been an honor to jam alongside such an incredible group of musicians, and we couldn't be more grateful for the response from fans throughout this tour."
"We're completely blown away by the crowds each night and can't wait to keep rocking together," adds Jefferson Starship's Cathy Richardson.
The second leg of the tour kicks-off this Friday, April 26 in West Des Moines, IA at the Val Air Ballroom.
2024 "Live on Cloud 9 Tour" Dates:
April 26 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
April 27 - Elizabeth, IN - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana
May 3 - Lincoln, RI - Bally's Event Center
May 8 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
May 9 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
May 17 - Hankinson, ND - Dakota Magic Casino
May 18 - Fort Yates, ND - Prairie Knights Casino & Resort
May 19 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
May 25 - Baraboo, WI - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells
July 5 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort
July 26 - Sahuarita, AZ - Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment
July 27 - Santa Fe, NM - Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino
Sept 6 - Deadwood, SD - Deadwood Mountain Grand
Sept 7 - Walker, MN - Northern Lights Casino
Sept 19 - Tacoma, WA - Emerald Queen Casino & Hotel
Sept 21 - Fort Hall, ID - Fort Hall Casino
The Marshall Tucker Band Honored With Pandora Billionaires Plaque
Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship Announce Live on Cloud 9 Tour
The Marshall Tucker Band's 'Can't You See' Ranked As Top Southern Rock Tune
The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray Pays Tribute To Gary Rossington
Watch Motley Crue's 'Dogs Of War' Video- blink-182 Tour- Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs- more
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Reveals Song From First New Album In Nine Years- AC/DC Launching High Voltage Dive Bar At Stops On Power Up Tour- more
Clay Walker Honored As A Pandora Billionaire- Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Deliver 'Drinkin' Buddies'- more
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 4 & 5: Starship Lands on the Pearl, Alan Parsons Takes It Home
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Days 2 & 3: Mid-Voyage Fun from Justin Hayward, Uriah Heep and a Few Monkeys!
Kandace Springs - Run Your Race
On the Blue: New Horizons Cruise Day 1: Marbin Gets the Fun Started
Hot In The City: Prog Band Tu-Ner Coming to Phoenix
blink-182 Launching North American Stadium And Arena Tour
Watch David Gilmour's 'The Piper's Call' Video
Check Out Powerman 5000 'Dancing Like We're Dead'
The String Cheese Incident Take Fans On Epic 'Roll Around The Sun'
Watch Motley Crue's 'Dogs Of War' Video
Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs
The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal New Guitarist
Linkin Park Top Hard Rock And Vinyl Albums Charts With Papercuts