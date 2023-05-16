The Marshall Tucker Band's 'Can't You See' Ranked As Top Southern Rock Tune

Video still

(Absolute Publicity) Plain and simple, The Marshall Tucker Band's "Can't You See" is nothing short of iconic. Nearly five decades since its release, the multi-platinum selling song continues to make waves. The tune, originally penned by the late Toy Caldwell, was recently ranked as one of the Top Southern Rock Songs by both American Songwriter and Yardbarker.

"It's overwhelming to me that this song continues to defy time and stay relevant after so many years," says MTB lead singer and founding member Doug Gray. "Toy truly wrote a masterpiece and I believe you'll still be hearing it 100 years from now."

Yardbarker ranked the song as the #3 "Essential Southern Rock Classic," while American Songwriter hailed it as one of the "Top Country Rock Songs." Contestants on both American Idol and The Voice consistently perform "Can't You See" to audiences on national television. It's also been featured in over 40 feature films and TV shows, including Lethal Weapon, Blow, One Tree Hill, Swing Vote, The Killer Next Door, Fringe, The Box, Cold Case, My Name Is Earl, and many more.

"Every night when we sing 'Can't You See,' the audience sings along, word for word. We let them take over," explains Gray. "It's amazing to see young kids and teenagers belting it out, along with others who might be as old as 90. Timeless is the word!"

