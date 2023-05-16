.

The Marshall Tucker Band's 'Can't You See' Ranked As Top Southern Rock Tune

05-16-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Marshall Tucker Band Video still
Video still

(Absolute Publicity) Plain and simple, The Marshall Tucker Band's "Can't You See" is nothing short of iconic. Nearly five decades since its release, the multi-platinum selling song continues to make waves. The tune, originally penned by the late Toy Caldwell, was recently ranked as one of the Top Southern Rock Songs by both American Songwriter and Yardbarker.

"It's overwhelming to me that this song continues to defy time and stay relevant after so many years," says MTB lead singer and founding member Doug Gray. "Toy truly wrote a masterpiece and I believe you'll still be hearing it 100 years from now."

Yardbarker ranked the song as the #3 "Essential Southern Rock Classic," while American Songwriter hailed it as one of the "Top Country Rock Songs." Contestants on both American Idol and The Voice consistently perform "Can't You See" to audiences on national television. It's also been featured in over 40 feature films and TV shows, including Lethal Weapon, Blow, One Tree Hill, Swing Vote, The Killer Next Door, Fringe, The Box, Cold Case, My Name Is Earl, and many more.

"Every night when we sing 'Can't You See,' the audience sings along, word for word. We let them take over," explains Gray. "It's amazing to see young kids and teenagers belting it out, along with others who might be as old as 90. Timeless is the word!"

Related Stories
The Marshall Tucker Band's 'Can't You See' Ranked As Top Southern Rock Tune

The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray Pays Tribute To Gary Rossington

The Marshall Tucker Band Announce Infinite Road Tour

Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band Announce Tour

Marshall Tucker Band Releasing 'New Year's In New Orleans'

More Marshall Tucker Band News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details- Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup- more

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more

Day In Country

The Marshall Tucker Band’s 'Can’t You See' Ranked As Top Southern Rock Tune- Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Coming to Cinemas- more

Day In Pop

Post Malone Announces New Album And Tour- Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs Announce Fall Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Duff McKagan - This is the Song

Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival

RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Latest News

Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Greta Van Fleet Live Debut 'Meeting The Master'

John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'The Eyes Of Portland'

Paulie Z To Host Chris Cornell Tribute: Seasons Of Cornell

Gordon Lightfoot's Final Album 'At Royal Albert Hall' Set For Release

Oxbow Release 'Icy White & Crystalline' Video

Corey Taylor Goes 'Beyond' With New Video and Reveals Album Details

Guns N' Roses Lead Music Midtown Lineup