'Night Of The Living Dead' Made A Love Story By Great American Canyon Band

Great American Canyon Band have released a new music video for their new single "You Were The One" they turn the iconic classic horror film "Night of The Living Dead" into a love story.

According to the announcement: the video [is] composed entirely of original footage from the classic horror film "Night Of The Living Dead" they have unearthed a wholly new narrative from within the film, resurrecting a complicated love story from within the blood and gore of a Zombie ridden horror film.

Evoking a David Lynch cinematic styling, the haunting song and scenes fit together serendipitously, creating a new voice within the "found footage" music video genre.

"'You did what?' That was the question posed at around 2 am when Kris Masson presented her video idea for 'You Were The One', shares her husband and music partner Paul. "Then she showed me, and suddenly, with 'You Were The One' playing over George A. Romero's 'Night of the Living Dead,' its fear-inducing scenes had transformed into a complex love story. Just beneath the surface of this Zombie cult classic, there was a heart-led intensity that translated into the beauty and physical communication between two people finding and losing each other, all while not knowing what would lie ahead.

Eerie instances of tailor-made scenes began to surface. Lyrics like 'Fire in my doorway' paired uncannily with visual equivalents shot 55 years ago. It felt fated that these two pieces of art had found each other. 'You Were The One' has always been about those moments in a relationship when each person grapples with their own objective reality, asking themselves what really happened here and whether a repair is possible. And there, in a horror movie classic, our words and song were resurrected."

"You Were The One" comes on the heels of this Spring's release of the song "Fade Away" which garnered a warm reception from fans and critics as well as national airplay via NPR's World Cafe. The new music is their first to be released since their acclaimed 2016 debut album Only You Remain, which was praised by the likes of NPR, Stereogum, and The AV Club among many others.

