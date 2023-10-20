Sum 41's Zummo To Rock Dirty Mondays

(TREND: PR) Dirty Mondays - an atmospheric, live-fast, die-young experience that channels the degeneracy of CBGBs, the rebellion of the Sunset Strip, and the sensations and intensity that music can make us feel - have announced that Sum 41 drummer Zummo, will guest DJ at the November 6th event at Madame Siam in Los Angeles. In addition to his DJ set, Zummo will perform live, putting on a drum show for those in attendance.

Founders Paolo Casartello and Stefan Poole, who created Dirty Mondays to extend the weekend and start the week off positively with a group of strangers, brought in Zummo to help unite the community. "Having Zummo play our night in L.A. is special to us and our collective. We all grew up with Sum 41 soundtracking our lives, so they're one of our favorites! Sharing this night with him is gonna be epic!" Zummo agrees, confirming, "I'm so excited to rock with Dirty Mondays in Hollywood on November 6th, and I have a special set planned!"

Mirroring the feverish rush of an unexpected tour announcement and the anticipation of the house lights fading to black moments before a band takes the stage, Dirty Mondays represents an unwavering sense of belongingness in a bonded community as they collectively push back against the mainstream with the spirit of rock and roll. A gritty weekly rock dance party, Dirty Mondays is fueled by an unscripted, off-the-cuff DJ, where each track is selected as a response to the last song played. A musical conversation between Casartello and Poole where the language runs the full rock spectrum, bouncing from The Kinks to the Sex Pistols, the Beach Boys and Led Zeppelin to Pink Floyd, Temples, and Tame Impala, where the night ends up is determined in real-time as the music unfolds.

Originally formed in Italy, Dirty Mondays has combined the creativity and craftsmanship of fashion with the unapologetic music scene of Los Angeles. Their DESIGNEDBYFC clothing line captures the cutting-edge trends of their roots, with denim jackets, hoodies, and streetwear sporting their signature "Live Fast Die Dirty" motto.

Dirty Mondays occur every week at Madame Siam in Los Angeles. You can learn more about the event by watching this video.

