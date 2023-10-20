.

Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview

10-20-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview

Enter Shikari have shared their Audiotree video interview and live session, which was recorded earlier this year in Chicago while the band were touring through the US.

Their latest interview promises further insight into the Enter Shikari universe and songwriting process, their special relationship with fans and what it means to connect with them through new album A Kiss for the Whole World.

The band discusses all of these things and more, and performs songs from the new album including 'A Kiss for the Whole World x', '(pls) set me on fire, and 'Bloodshot', plus fan favourite '{ The Dreamer's Hotel }' from 2020 album Nothing is True & Everything is Possible'.

Related Stories
Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview

Enter Shikari Announce First Belfast and Dublin Shows Since 2017

Enter Shikari To Rock Intimate Venues In The U.S.

Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot

Enter Shikari Deliver Rou Reynolds Directed 'It Hurts' Video

More Enter Shikari News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rolling Stones Stream 'Hackney Diamonds'- Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know'- blink-182 Share 'ANTHEM PART 3' Lyric Video- more

Metallica Star Guests On Time to Relax with The Offspring Podcast- Pearl Jam's 'Vs.' Getting Special Releases For 30th Anniversary- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Announces 2024 Back To The Honky Tonk Tour- Kyle Gordon Goes Country With 'Girls Are The Best'- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago

Red Reign - Don't Look Back

Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI

Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando

Latest News

Rival Sons Deliver Second Album of 2023 'LIGHTBRINGER'

Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett 'Lost at Sea' With New Solo Album

Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Hold On' With New Video

The Damn Truth Premiere 'I Just Gotta Let You Know' Video

The Veronicas Make A 'Perfect' Return

Dhani Harrison Releases First Album In Six Years 'INNERSTANDING'

Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview

Neil Young Announces New Album 'Before And After'