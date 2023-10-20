Enter Shikari Share Audiotree Live Session and Interview

Enter Shikari have shared their Audiotree video interview and live session, which was recorded earlier this year in Chicago while the band were touring through the US.

Their latest interview promises further insight into the Enter Shikari universe and songwriting process, their special relationship with fans and what it means to connect with them through new album A Kiss for the Whole World.

The band discusses all of these things and more, and performs songs from the new album including 'A Kiss for the Whole World x', '(pls) set me on fire, and 'Bloodshot', plus fan favourite '{ The Dreamer's Hotel }' from 2020 album Nothing is True & Everything is Possible'.

