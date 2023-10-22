Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Guests On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Video still

(hennemusic) Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood made a guest appearance on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on October 19, and video from the program is streaming online.

Wood was on hand to promote the release of the band's new album, "Hackney Diamonds", which marks their first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."

"I can say it's about time," Wood explained. "It feels so exciting. Because I'm so excited about every track on it, every track has something to say and a different direction."

"Hackney Diamonds" features guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder on the track "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven"; Bill Wyman and Elton John on "Live By The Sword", with the pianist also on "Get Close"; and, Paul McCartney on "Bite Your Head Off."

"Paul was so blown away. He was a bit like a schoolboy, like a kid in a toy shop," recalled Wood. "He loved it. He said, 'My dream! A Beatle gets to play on a Rolling Stones album!' He was really knocked out."

Wood also spoke with Fallon about his paintings, how he joined The Rolling Stones in the 1970s, and the loss of the drummer Charlie Watts, among other things. Watch Ronnie's visit to The Tonight Show here.

