.

Greta Van Fleet Announce New U.S. Tour Leg

Keavin Wiggins | 10-24-2023

Tour poster

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they have added a new 12 date U.S. leg to their Starcatcher World Tour that will be hitting various markets across America next spring.

The new run of dates will feature support from Geese and will be kicking off on April 27th in St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena. The trek will wrap up on May 21st in Milwaukee, WI at the Fiserv Forum.

The group is launching the new tour in leg in support of their album "Starcatcher". Frontman Josh Kiszka said of the record, "Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness.

"Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."

U.S. Spring 2024 Tour Dates
April 27-St. Louis, MO- Chaifetz Arena
April 29-Lincoln, NE-Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 01-Rogers, AR-Walmart Amp
May 02-Kansas City, MO-T-Mobile Center
May 06-Austin, TX-Moody Center
May 08-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater
May 12-North Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum
May 14-Duluth, GA-Gas South Arena
May 16-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center
May 18-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena
May 19-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena
Tue May 21-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum

