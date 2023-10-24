Greta Van Fleet Announce New U.S. Tour Leg

Tour poster

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they have added a new 12 date U.S. leg to their Starcatcher World Tour that will be hitting various markets across America next spring.

The new run of dates will feature support from Geese and will be kicking off on April 27th in St. Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena. The trek will wrap up on May 21st in Milwaukee, WI at the Fiserv Forum.

The group is launching the new tour in leg in support of their album "Starcatcher". Frontman Josh Kiszka said of the record, "Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness.

"Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."

U.S. Spring 2024 Tour Dates

April 27-St. Louis, MO- Chaifetz Arena

April 29-Lincoln, NE-Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 01-Rogers, AR-Walmart Amp

May 02-Kansas City, MO-T-Mobile Center

May 06-Austin, TX-Moody Center

May 08-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater

May 12-North Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum

May 14-Duluth, GA-Gas South Arena

May 16-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center

May 18-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena

May 19-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena

Tue May 21-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Release 'The Falling Sky' Video

Greta Van Fleet Tops Rock Charts With 'Starcatcher'

Greta Van Fleet Release Live Video Of Starcatcher Track 'The Indigo Streak'

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album 'Starcatcher'

More Greta Van Fleet News