Silverstein Launching This Is How The Wind Shifts 10 Year Anniversary Tour

(Big Picture Media) Having recently celebrated their 2500th show, Canadian post-hardcore legends Silverstein are thrilled to be embarking on their next headlining run in celebration of the 10 year anniversary of their beloved 7th studio album, This is How The Wind Shifts. For this special show, fans will be treated to TWO sets worth of material: one consisting of the full album and the second will be a greatest hits set. This will be the first and only time fans will be able to hear the entire album played in FULL. This will also be the last tour for the band before they head back into the studio to begin working on their next album, so don't miss out on your chance to see them!
Beginning Thursday, November 23rd in Toronto at The Opera House, the band will visit over 15 cities across North America including stops in New York, Atlanta, Nashville, Los Angeles, Denver and more before wrapping up in Detroit, MI on December 17th at The Majestic. Joining them for this run will be special guests, Stray From The Path and Avoid. Tickets for the tour are available now HERE.
Originally released in 2013, This Is How The Wind Shifts, was one of the band's most ambitious concept albums to create with each song on side A having a corresponding parallel on side B that focuses on the same setting but dives into a different outcome, showing how a person's life can be altered forever with a small shift in the wind. Fun fact - if you layer "This Is How" and "The Wind Shifts" on top of each other, you get a bonus song!
The record was embraced with wide critical acclaim and went on to chart in the top 60 of the Billboard 200 chart, number 14 on the Alternative Albums chart, number 3 on the Hard Rock Albums chart, number 12 on the Independent Albums chart, and number 18 on the Rock Albums chart.
Speaking on the tour, the band shares, "We heard the overwhelming demand for this tour and it's finally here! Celebrating 10 Years of our album 'This is How the Wind Shifts' & Greatest Hits. This album is very special to us, and we couldn't be more thrilled to be giving it the celebration it deserves. We will be performing the iconic fan-favorite concept album in its entirety for the first time ever. Additionally we'll be adding in a bunch of your favorite songs from the rest of our catalog - you don't want to miss it! We strive to make each show/tour a special experience for our fans, and this is no exception! Joining us will be two incredible bands: Stray from the Path & Avoid. This line-up rules and we're so glad we could put it together for you! We're kicking-off the tour at the same venue where we ended the Album release tour, a very special venue that holds a lot of nostalgia for us. We've hand selected a bunch of other clubs that have a lot of history for us - we're sure it will bring back memories to a lot of our fans!"
Silverstein released their latest studio album, Misery Made Me, last year via UNFD. Inspired by the past several years, Misery Made Me is a depiction of Silverstein - and world at large's - collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.
It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band - who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented - would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways. Misery Made Me is a campaign hinged on Silverstein's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honouring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.
TOUR DATES
November 23 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
November 25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
November 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
November 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
November 29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
December 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
December 2 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
December 3 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
December 5 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
December 6 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
December 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
December 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
December 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
December 13 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
December 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
December 16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
December 17 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic
