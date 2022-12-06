Silverstein Announce Misery Made Me North American Tour

Silverstein have announced that they will be hitting the road next year for the Misery Made Me North American Tour that will feature special guests Dayseeker, Seeyouspacecowboy and One Step Closer.

The trek will visit over two dozen cities and is set to launch on March 23rd in Ottawa, ON at the Bronson and will conclude on May 7th in Grand Rapids, MI at The Intersection.

Tickets will be going on sale this Friday, December 9th at 10 AM local time and the band is launching the tour in support of their new album, "Misery Made Me."

"We're incredibly excited to come back to the US and Canada, with some awesome bands, rocking out in some cities we don't get a chance to play everyday!," shared the band. "We hand selected all the openers as they're truly the best artists doing it in their respective genres right now.

"Make sure you come early and stay late! It's an amazing lineup. Get ready to experience a set of new and old classics, with the best production we've ever had to compliment it. We are leaving it all on the stage this tour, with our most elaborate and intense performance ever."

March 30 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson

March 31 - Quebec City QC - Imperial Bell

April 1 - Hartford, CT - Webster

April 2 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

April 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

April 5 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

April 7 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

April 8 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

April 9 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

April 11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

April 12 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

April 14 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

April 15 - Oklahoma City, OK -Diamond Ballroom

April 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

April 18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

April 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

April 21 - Riverside, CA - RMC

April 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

April 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

April 25 - Tacoma, WA - Alma

April 26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

April 28 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

April 29 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

April 30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

May 2 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

May 4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

May 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

May 6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

May 7 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

