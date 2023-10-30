Foo Fighters Rock Saturday Night Live

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked the October 28 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live, and video from the program is streaming online. On hand to promote their latest album, "But Here We Are", the band delivered the project's lead single, "Rescued", and later on in the show they were joined by H.E.R. for "The Glass."

Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the program saw Dave Grohl participate in two sketches: "Lake Beach" and "Airplane." Foo Fighters recently announced dates for a summer 2024 US stadium tour as part of the "Everything Or Nothing At All" series in support of it eleventh studio album, and first since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Late next month, the group will perform in Abu Dhabi, UAE before wrapping up its 2023 schedule with shows in Australia. Watch the Foo Fighters perform on SNL here.

