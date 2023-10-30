(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters rocked the October 28 episode of NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live, and video from the program is streaming online. On hand to promote their latest album, "But Here We Are", the band delivered the project's lead single, "Rescued", and later on in the show they were joined by H.E.R. for "The Glass."
Hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, the program saw Dave Grohl participate in two sketches: "Lake Beach" and "Airplane." Foo Fighters recently announced dates for a summer 2024 US stadium tour as part of the "Everything Or Nothing At All" series in support of it eleventh studio album, and first since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Late next month, the group will perform in Abu Dhabi, UAE before wrapping up its 2023 schedule with shows in Australia. Watch the Foo Fighters perform on SNL here.
Foo Fighters, Megadeth Lead Hellfest 2024 Lineup
Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Van Halen, Motley Crue Items Added to Julien's Auctions
Foo Fighter Chris Shiflett 'Lost at Sea' With New Solo Album
Foo Fighters Play Unexpected Partial Cover Of 'Stairway To Heaven'
Creed Announce the 2024 Summer Of '99 Tour- Heart To Reunite- Foo Fighters Rock Saturday Night Live- Rolling Stones- Metallica- more
Steve Riley Of W.A.S.P. and L.A. Guns Dead At 67- blink-182 Expand New Album 'ONE MORE TIME.." With Additional Tracks- more
Zac Brown Band Share Live Cover Of The Who Classic 'Baba O'Riley'- The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Shares New Single 'The Finger'- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Creed Announce the 2024 Summer Of '99 Tour
Keel Offshoot Dogbone Stream New Track 'Speed Kills'
Heart To Reunite For New Year's Eve Concert
Foo Fighters Rock Saturday Night Live
Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds' Debuts On U.S. Charts
Metallica Nominated For Multiple 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Pink Floyd Announce Expanded Atom Heart Mother Reissue
Singled Out: Richard E's To The Moon