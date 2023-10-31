Dead American Share 'ADD' Video

(Atom Splitter) Dead American, a four-piece rock group out of Southern California featuring vocalist Cove Reber (ex-Saosin), have unveiled the music video for new single "ADD."

"Lyrically, this song is about the difficulty of finding balance when your mind is moving a million miles an hour. Sometimes, I feel like I'd rather hold my breath than deal with the constant shuffle of thoughts in my head," says Cove.

After two years of touring with acts like The Used, Beartooth, Pierce The Veil, Sleeping With Sirens, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, and others to support their debut album New Nostalgia, Dead American are prepping their sophomore album, produced by Joey Bradford of The Used. The release will double-down on the "new nostalgia" theme with the band pulling from a time even farther back and fundamental to the member's approach to songwriting. "ADD," which is the abbreviation for "attention deficit disorder," serves as the first taste of new music in advance of the band's forthcoming studio album. The new album, the details of which will be revealed in the months ahead, is slated for release in the first half of 2024.

Fresh off two recent North American tours serving as support for The Used, Dead American will be releasing more new music and additional information about their new album in the coming months, as well as a preparing to keep up a rigorous touring schedule throughout 2024.

Dead American debuted in 2018 with the desire to tap into the nostalgic sound of 2000s post-hardcore with their EP The Shape of Punk Is Dumb, a sound they expanded on with their first LP New Nostalgia, which is arrived via Velocity Records in 2022.

