The Used Recruit Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American For Fall Tour

(BPM) The Used have announced they will be hitting the road this fall on a cross-country headlining tour joined by special guests Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American.

The tour will be making 24 stops throughout the United States, kicking off on September 5 in Birmingham and making stops in Boston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Paso Robles on October 11. Tickets go on sale on June 30 at 10am local time.

The Used's recently released their newest album, Toxic Positivity. Described as a "day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person" by vocalist Bert McCracken, the tell-all record shares the highs and lows of depression and addiction through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing. "This record is quite tough for me to listen to," he adds, "because it's a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever."

Upcoming The Used Tour Dates

June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex^ (LOW TICKET WARNING)

June 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre @ The Grand Sierra Resort^ (SOLD OUT)

July 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

July 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre^ (SOLD OUT)

September 5 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company#

September 6 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues#

September 8 - Harrisburg, PA - Southside Stage Harrisburg#

September 9 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival*

September 12 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks#

September 13 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner#

September 15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill#

September 16 - Indianapolis, IN - White River State Park#

September 17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*

September 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore#

September 20 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater#

September 22 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park#

September 23 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha#

September 25 - Tulsa, OK - The Criterion#

September 27 - Flagstaff, AZ - Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater#

September 28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues#

September 30 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium!

October 1 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento - Hard Rock Live#

October 3 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater#

October 4 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom#

October 7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo#

October 8 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House#

October 10 - San Francisco, CA - Fox Theatre#

October 11 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre#



* Festival Appearance

^ w/ Don Broco + girlfriends

# w/ Sleeping With Sirens + Dead American

! w/ Dead American only

