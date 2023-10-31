Fall Out Boy's Take This to Your Grave Limited Edition Releases Coming

(fcc) Fueled By Ramen announced limited edition 20th anniversary physical releases of GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum selling rock band Fall Out Boy's debut album Take This to Your Grave, available December 15, 2023.

The album was originally released on May 6, 2003, and features fan favorite track "Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy Tonight" which has now officially been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

This physical release includes a vinyl featuring two unreleased demos ("Colorado Song" & "Jakus Song"), available in two colors - blue jay and black ice, the latter an Amazon exclusive - as well as only 5,000 copies of a special, limited edition 36-page hardcover coffee table book with a translucent blue vinyl, allowing fans to take the ultimate stroll through memory lane. The book is available for pre-order only in Fall Out Boy's webstore here and fans can pre-order individual vinyls here.

Fall Out Boy is currently on their global So Much For (Tour) Dust tour in Europe - including 4 consecutive sold out shows this week - and will be hitting the road in North America again next spring for a second leg - So Much For (2our) Dust - due to unprecedented demand. So Much For (Tour) Dust is in support of Fall Out Boy's most recent, critically acclaimed 8th studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which debuted as the No. 1 rock album upon its March 24 release on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records and features the global smash single "Love From The Other Side."

Take This To Your Grave 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Side A:

Tell That Mick He Just Made My List of Things to Do Today

Dead on Arrival

Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy

Saturday

Homesick at Space Camp

Sending Postcards from a Plane Crash (Wish You Were Here)

Chicago Is so Two Years Ago

Side B:

The Pros and Cons of Breathing

Grenade Jumper

Calm Before the Storm

Reinventing the Wheel to Run Myself Over

The Patron Saint of Liars and Fakes

Untitled 1 (Colorado Song) (unfinished demo)

Untitled 2 (Jakus Song) (unfinished demo)

